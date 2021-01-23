Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

