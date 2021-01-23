Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.01

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.