Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

