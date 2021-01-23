Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.80

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.80 and traded as high as $32.86. Kraton shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 221,790 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kraton by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

