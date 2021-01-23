Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $202.00

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $202.00, but opened at $214.00. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 773 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £733.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.82.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

