Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PHG opened at $55.56 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

