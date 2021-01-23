Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

