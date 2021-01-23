KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

NYSE KNOP opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.