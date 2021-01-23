Klimatas Price Down 24.8% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,106.87 and $107.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

