Klimatas Market Cap Achieves $13,478.72 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $13,478.72 and approximately $204.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

