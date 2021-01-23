KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE:KIO opened at $14.66 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

