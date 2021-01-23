Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 240.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.