Kinloch Capital LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,845.50.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,767.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

