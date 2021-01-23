Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

