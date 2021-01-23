Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.87. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 4,146 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 53,860 shares of company stock valued at $237,099 in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,365 shares during the period. Kingsway Financial Services makes up 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

