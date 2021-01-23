Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

