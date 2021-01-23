KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE MT opened at $22.43 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

