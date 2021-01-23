KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,217. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

