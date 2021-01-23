KeyCorp Comments on FMC Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FMC. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rowe increased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.45 on Thursday. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

