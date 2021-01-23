KeyCorp Boosts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $30.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

