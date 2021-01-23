Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after buying an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after buying an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $161.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.