Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,430,000 after acquiring an additional 244,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,379,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,077,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $240.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $246.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.46.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.502 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

