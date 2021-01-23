Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 10,286 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

