Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 45,695 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 973,467 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,515 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 651,048 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

