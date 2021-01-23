Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 105,938.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.37% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 167.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 247,806 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,837,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1,456.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,504,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

