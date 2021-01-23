Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 121.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.