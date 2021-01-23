Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,430 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

