KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.37

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 26131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $4,473,057.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,736 shares of company stock worth $10,488,451. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

