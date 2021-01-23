Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

