Katrina Lake Sells 43,774 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64.

On Friday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20.

On Friday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,322,806.77.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,257,014.01.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

