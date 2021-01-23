KardiaChain (KAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.85 Million

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. KardiaChain has a market cap of $47.17 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00052520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125246 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00279365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039881 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io

KardiaChain Coin Trading

KardiaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

