Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.51. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 10.50-11.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.40.

NYSE KSU opened at $217.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

