K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $8.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

KNTNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

