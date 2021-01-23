JustInvest LLC Sells 385 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $123.29 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.04.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.