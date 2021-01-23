JustInvest LLC Purchases 295 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

