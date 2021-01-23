JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $30.49 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

