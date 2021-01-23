JustInvest LLC Has $400,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,475,000 after buying an additional 108,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $321.12 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

