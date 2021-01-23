JustInvest LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

