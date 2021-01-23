JustInvest LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cintas by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $324.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.89 and a 200-day moving average of $330.59. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

