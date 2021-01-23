JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $152.67 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.