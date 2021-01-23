JustInvest LLC Buys 779 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 885,866 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 536,850 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

