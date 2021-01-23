JustInvest LLC Buys 379 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

