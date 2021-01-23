JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

