Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.23

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 1413658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Industrial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

