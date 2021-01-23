JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Stock Price Down 1%

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC)’s stock price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45). 68,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 340,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($7.53).

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 513.92. The company has a market capitalization of £709.11 million and a PE ratio of 34.25.

JTC PLC (JTC.L) Company Profile (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

