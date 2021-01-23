JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Centrica has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

