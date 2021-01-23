JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Investec downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

