JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Investec downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.