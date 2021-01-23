JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $685.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $628.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $575.00.

Netflix stock opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

