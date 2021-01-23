JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $230.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 cut Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.61.

ENPH opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

