JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,610.08 ($21.04).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,759.50 ($22.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,140 ($27.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,791.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,571.69.

In related news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

